Thanks for story on hurdles racing

I enjoyed the May 21 State Journal story “Tough hurdle to overcome,” about high school track students participating in the hurdles. It reminded me of my meager participation in school sports.

What's the draw for high school athletes to compete in hurdles? 'It’s like a fear-factor thing' A race offers multiple chances to face plant, but prep hurdlers thrive on that action. Why? "You feel like you are flying." Here's what draws athletes to the hurdles.

Living on a farm and having gone to grade school in the country, I was bussed to the city for ninth grade. I knew nothing about track, but I liked to run, so I signed up. Though I wasn’t fast enough for the 100-yard dash, I was considered “long, lean and lanky,” so it was suggested I try the 120-yard low hurdles. Speed was not the only factor in that event. Learning to reach each hurdle at the right point in your stride to take it cleanly was also very important.

Fear was not a factor, but it wasn’t due to bravery. I was just young and didn’t even think about potential problems. At one meet, however, I did catch my trailing foot on a hurdle just enough to send me sprawling. That was in the days of cinder tracks, and I was picking cinders out of my hands and knees for a week.

The following year my participation in sports was limited to intramural basketball. I never fell in that sport.

Michael R. Anderson, Madison