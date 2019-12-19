Thanks for story on costs of insulin -- Derek Popp
Thanks for story on costs of insulin -- Derek Popp

I have to commend the State Journal for its coverage of the effort to reduce the cost of insulin.

As anyone with chronic medical conditions knows, the costs of care and lifesaving drugs are significant. My hope is that this effort is successful and can be used by others to get similar reductions in the cost of lifesaving medications.

It is a tall order because as we have heard the price of these lifesaving medications is at what the market will bare and, in the case of lifesaving medication, the patients will pay a lot.

Derek Popp, Mount Horeb

