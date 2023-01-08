 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Thanks for stories on drunken driving -- Pat Malloy

  • 0

Thanks to the State Journal for the recent front-page story on the pain and suffering caused to the families and survivors of impaired drivers. It should be used as a teaching model in high school and colleges.

Thanks also to those who shared their stories. The story provided an example of one Wisconsin sheriff's department that is working hard to address the problem. The Dodge County Sheriff's Department has made enforcement of impaired driving a priority. In an effort to discourage impaired driving, the department has posted online the pictures and charges of all those arrested for impaired driving.

The Dec. 28 front-page State Journal story focused on Dane County's use of treatment courts to address the problem of impaired driving. That same edition had two separate stories about repeat impaired drivers unrelated to the story about treatment courts.

People are also reading…

One driver from Janesville had been arrested four times in December. Another from Madison involved a fourth-time impaired driver who crashed and fled.

This is the reality in Wisconsin. The Dodge County Sheriff's Office deserves recognition for its efforts to address the issue of impaired driving.

Pat Malloy, Madison

Follow along as State Journal cartoonist Phil Hands draws a cartoon about Aaron Rodgers' new contract with the Green Bay Packers
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics