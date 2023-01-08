Thanks for stories on drunken driving -- Pat Malloy

Thanks to the State Journal for the recent front-page story on the pain and suffering caused to the families and survivors of impaired drivers. It should be used as a teaching model in high school and colleges.

Thanks also to those who shared their stories. The story provided an example of one Wisconsin sheriff's department that is working hard to address the problem. The Dodge County Sheriff's Department has made enforcement of impaired driving a priority. In an effort to discourage impaired driving, the department has posted online the pictures and charges of all those arrested for impaired driving.

The Dec. 28 front-page State Journal story focused on Dane County's use of treatment courts to address the problem of impaired driving. That same edition had two separate stories about repeat impaired drivers unrelated to the story about treatment courts.

One driver from Janesville had been arrested four times in December. Another from Madison involved a fourth-time impaired driver who crashed and fled.

This is the reality in Wisconsin. The Dodge County Sheriff's Office deserves recognition for its efforts to address the issue of impaired driving.

Pat Malloy, Madison

The Mendota Marsh collection