Thanks for stories of virus' victims -- Maggie Carrao
Thank you for the tributes and vignettes of some of those who have lost their lives to COVID-19.

I offer my sincere condolences to the families of Janet Schieldt, Richard Grams, Dr. Timothy Donovan, Steve Uttech, John Fleck and Anne Heine, and I thank them for sharing their stories.

Perhaps putting faces on these statistics will convince doubters that this virus is real and terrible and personal. It is no hoax.

Maggie Carrao, Madison

