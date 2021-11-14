 Skip to main content

Thanks for serving veterans all day -- Dave O'Mara
Thanks for serving veterans all day -- Dave O'Mara

As one of the many thousands of local veterans who work during the day, I would like to give a special "thank you" to all the restaurants who provided a free meal all day on Veterans Day.

We appreciate that you recognize Veterans Day is all day and not just from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. or 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. I tried stopping at Applebees and the line was out the door. I ended up at Red Robin on the East Side receiving exceptional customer service, a delicious burger with fries at the bar from the bartender (sorry, I didn't catch her name) who thanked me for my service on arrival and again when I was leaving.

As a veteran, I look forward to the feeling of pride for my service and enjoying a nice meal at a local restaurant. Again, thank you to all establishments that recognize Veterans Day all day and not just limited hours.

Dave O'Mara, DeForest

