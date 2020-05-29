Thanks for service of caring staff -- Michael S. Pochowski

We want to recognize and thank the thousands of front-line workers caring for the tens of thousands of people who call assisted living facilities their home. In Wisconsin this includes adult family homes, community-based residential facilities, and residential care apartment complexes.

On a “normal” day, these caregivers and staff are already considered heroes -- working around the clock to provide high quality care, support and services to frail and elderly individuals and those with cognitive and behavioral disabilities. These are the people they serve and love as family -- in assisted living communities that value dignity and independence.

The last several weeks has given new meaning to the word “hero.” Every day assisted living caregivers and staff show their superhero status through their actions, compassion, training and dedication.

As all front-line workers are rightfully celebrated and appreciated during the COVID-19 pandemic, we want to make sure assisted living employees are included and recognized for their dedication, especially in these challenging times.

To all employees at assisted living facilities, you are truly superheroes.

Thank you for your dedication and service.

Michael S. Pochowski, CEO, Wisconsin Assisted Living Association