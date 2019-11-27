I write to thank the Madison Police Department for its care and professionalism.
While traveling in Europe, I attempted to reach my elderly mother by telephone. After attempts without an answer, I became very concerned and called the non-emergency phone number for the Police Department. I spoke with a friendly dispatcher and asked for a wellness check on my mother. He explained that it was a busy day and could take an hour or two, but assured me my request would be sent out. I then phoned two friends in the neighborhood, who assured me that they would rush to mother's house to check.
When they arrived 10 or 15 minutes later, two police officers were already there and had entered the house using the key code I had given to the dispatcher. They "cleared" the house and found a note from mother's caregiver that mother had been taken to a local hospital earlier that day.
Of course, I am grateful to our friends who quickly rushed to the house. But I wish to thank and compliment the police officers who so quickly and professionally handled my request Oct. 27. It was an example of police professionalism and care that should be recognized by all.
Mom is home again and doing fine.
Daniel Kennedy, Madison