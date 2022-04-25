 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Thanks for preserving high school history -- Jodi Sherman

Many thanks to Amitabha Shatdal’s project to record and preserve some of West High School's history in Madison, as reported in Thursday's State Journal story "In preservation of history." What a valuable way to volunteer time and preserve memories.

My parents graduated from high school just as the United States entered World War II. They both had memorabilia saved from their high school years. After they passed away, I didn’t want to throw away their memories. I mailed that memorabilia to their alma mater and let the school know which former students it came from. I’d like to think that their high school had something in place for archiving these materials.

Shatdal is a great example of how a school can collaborate with tech-savvy students who understand the importance of preserving these memories.

Jodi Sherman, Verona

