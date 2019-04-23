As a long-time cathedral buff, I'm grateful to the State Journal for the fine coverage, editorial and in-depth stories of the recent fire of the Notre Dame cathedral in Paris.

For the sake of history, and as a symbol and sign for the endurance and strength of the Christian faith, let us be thankful for the French insistence on rebuilding this icon as soon as possible.

Wil Bloy, Madison