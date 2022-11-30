 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Thanks for kindness at basketball game -- Steve Metzger

My son and I attended our first UW basketball game at American Family Field in Milwaukee a couple weeks ago. We had general admission tickets and were way out in the upper deck. My son was in his wheelchair, and it was difficult to see the court.

A man named Brett and an usher asked if we wanted to move closer. After finding the winding route to get to the field level, we were able to watch the game from courtside. It was a real highlight for my son.

A man went out of his way to do something nice for a disabled person, and that is something we are thankful for.

The UW game was great with a mix of Badgers and Brewers traditions.

Steve Metzger, Waukesha

