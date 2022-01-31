 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Thanks for honoring DMV photographer -- Jan Robbins

  • 0

Thank you for the State Journal article on Michael Zeimet, the photographer at the Division of Motor Vehicles.

It was my pleasure to have him take nice pictures of me for my driver's license twice this year. He is always pleasant, professional and kind. I'm so glad you took the time to acknowledge him.

It is a rare day that we take time to show appreciation for the people who keep things in government agencies running and who take the time to keep operations smooth and pleasant.

Jan Robbins, Madison

Follow along as State Journal cartoonist Phil Hands draws his latest cartoon about the decision of U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, to run for reelection.
0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics