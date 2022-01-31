Thanks for honoring DMV photographer -- Jan Robbins

Thank you for the State Journal article on Michael Zeimet, the photographer at the Division of Motor Vehicles.

It was my pleasure to have him take nice pictures of me for my driver's license twice this year. He is always pleasant, professional and kind. I'm so glad you took the time to acknowledge him.

It is a rare day that we take time to show appreciation for the people who keep things in government agencies running and who take the time to keep operations smooth and pleasant.

Jan Robbins, Madison