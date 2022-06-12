Thanks for honor flight experience -- Jim Leverance

It's impossible to type a "thank you" that would properly convey my appreciation for everyone associated with the Badger Honor Flight program.

You cannot go through this process without being overwhelmed with gratitude and emotion. From departure to return, it is a day filled with sincere and caring people expressing thank you for veterans' service. This includes both ends of the day from Madison to Washington.

When literally hundreds of people are there expressing their own "welcome home," it leaves one without proper words. It's impossible to properly thank everyone involved individually without missing someone. So a giant "thank you" this way is best.

The whole Honor Flight program and everyone involved made my day become memorable. While I cannot speak for all the veterans, I expect they would agree that this day ranks up with being one of the best days they have experienced.

A giant "thank you" to everyone.

Jim Leverance, Brooklyn, Vietnam War veteran