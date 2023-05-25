Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

For the past 20 years, Jon White, Jim Kusuda and many other local fishermen have helped sustain the Hamilton Fishing Club, an afterschool club I run at Hamilton Middle School on Madison's West Side. White has unselfishly donated his time to show the kids how to ice fish, make lures, clean and cook fish. Kusuda annually gathers a large group of ice fishermen for our annual outing on Brittingham Bay.

In addition to these two, our club has been supported by Dorn Hardware (now Ace) on Midvale Boulevard. The bait shop has donated bait for our many outings, given us a place to tour in the winter, and offered a discount for our members. The DNR has supported us with after-hours hatchery tours and fyke net demonstrations.

Our anglers get a great connection to fishing careers on these visits. The Yahara Fishing Club and the Madison Fishing Expo have provided our club with poles and tackle boxes for kids. Others have donated fish for cleaning and frying, equipment for use and freebies to give away.

Thank you to those that have supported us for 20 years. It has been a true pleasure to work with such an amazing group that supports getting kids outside fishing.

Bob Wiedholz, Madison