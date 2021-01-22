Thanks for helping ReMitts reach goal -- Kathy Rothering

Thanks to Madison and surrounding communities for their continued loyalty and support of the ReMitts’ mission to feed the hungry.
ReMitts, started in 2009, is a group of women who take discarded wool sweaters and repurpose them into fleece-lined mittens. Your $35-per-pair donation is passed on to St. Vincent de Paul, Middleton Outreach Ministry and The River Food Pantry.
Our challenge this year was to reach an 11-year total of $500,000. Could we do it?
And then came the pandemic. COVID-19 interrupted our mitten production this spring when the sewing of masks took over. We too had to work from our homes instead of gathering at Grace Lutheran Church on Tuesdays.
But then came you. With the commitment of our veteran venders, the addition of new venues, a generous donation, and our enthusiastic consumers, together we made $100,000 this year alone, taking us well beyond our $500,000 goal.
Well done. In the midst of a very difficult year, you rose to the challenge and helped many in need. Thank you.
Kathy Rothering, Madison