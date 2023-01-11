 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Thanks for helping families this year -- Deb Turner and Bonnie Palm

  •

The Sauk County Children’s Giving Tree would like to send a heartfelt "thank you" to the people in the surrounding communities of Sauk County. With your help and generosity, we were able to extend help at Christmas to 236 families with 617 children.

A special "thank you" to every individual and organization that offered help, with special acknowledgement and appreciation to the Baraboo Area United Fund and Pierce’s Express for their generous assistance in helping to fund the project, as well as the First Presbyterian Church for the use of their building, and Adams-Columbia Electric Cooperative for their Toys for Tots toy drive.

What a great, generous and loving communities we live in. With your generosity, we are able to continue our mission of helping the less fortunate. May God bless you in the new year.

Deb Turner and Bonnie Palm, Baraboo, co-chairs, Sauk County Children’s Giving Tree

