Thanks for helping combat COVID -- Claude Covelli

COVID-19 mutations continue to hammer the 65-and-over set.
As a senior member of that group (age 74), I want to thank community members and businesses for continuing to take COVID precautions. Vaccinations, boosters, testing, masks, distancing and similar precautions, while not an absolute guarantee of protection, have made me, my wife, kids and grandkids safer.
It allows us to resume enjoying, at least in part, the many perks of living in Madison that we enjoyed pre-pandemic. Thank you, and please keep up the good work.
Claude Covelli, Madison