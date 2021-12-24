 Skip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by SSM Health
Thanks for helping combat COVID -- Claude Covelli
0 comments

Thanks for helping combat COVID -- Claude Covelli

  • 0

COVID-19 mutations continue to hammer the 65-and-over set.

As a senior member of that group (age 74), I want to thank community members and businesses for continuing to take COVID precautions. Vaccinations, boosters, testing, masks, distancing and similar precautions, while not an absolute guarantee of protection, have made me, my wife, kids and grandkids safer.

It allows us to resume enjoying, at least in part, the many perks of living in Madison that we enjoyed pre-pandemic. Thank you, and please keep up the good work.

Claude Covelli, Madison

Follow along as State Journal cartoonist Phil Hands draws Joe Biden and the "Ghost of Elections Yet to Come"
0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics