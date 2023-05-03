On behalf of the Dodge County Conservation KAMO (Kids and Mentors Outdoors) we would like to thank the hunters safety instructors and the volunteers for their time and effort in instructing another successful hunters safety class.

We would like to thank and acknowledge the Beaver Dam Conservation Club and its board of directors for the use of the club and their trap shooting facilities and their continued support. Thanks to the Beaver Dam High School trap team for supplying the shells and targets to the graduates that showed up to shoot. Thank you to all the participants for your hard work and diligence in becoming certified, responsible and safe future hunters. And thanks to Marco's pizza for lunch and the numerous gift certificates.

Last but not least, we would like to acknowledge Marlin "Grandpa Spin" Spindler who instructed his last class. Grandpa Spin has volunteered and instructed many participants in the last 50 years. Throughout these years his vast knowledge, patience and willingness to teach has made a difference both in and out of the field.

Thank you for sharing your knowledge and for all you have done.

Jim Braker, Beaver Dam, president, Dodge County Conservation KAMO

