Thanks for great volleyball season -- Robert L. Bellman

Volleyball
KEITH SRAKOCIC, ASSOCIATED PRESS

Like all Badgers fans, I could not be prouder the Wisconsin women’s volleyball team -- the coach, assistant coaches and players. 

There was no shame in losing the NCAA title match. It was disappointing, I’m sure, but once the spotlight subsides, they can be proud of their legacy. Coach Kelly Sheffield has already set his sights on next season.

We’re one of the nation’s premiere women’s volleyball programs in the nation. Highly-talented players will want to become a part of this program. Thanks to all for an incredible season.

Robert L. Bellman, Richland Center

