Thank you for the State Journal's Earth Day editorial about Wisconsin's clean energy progress, "Goodbye, coal plants; hello, solar."

Gaylord Nelson started Earth Day, t’was our finest hour.

On Wisconsin. Clean emissions. Lead the world to fame.

A faster, smarter, cleaner future we will win this game.

On Wisconsin. Help our farmers. Stand up Badgers sing.

"Forward" is our driving spirit, loyal voices ring.

On Wisconsin. Work together. End the floods and drought.

Stand, fellows, and we’ll wipe pollution out.

Carrie Scherpelz, Madison

