I am one of those "old school" individuals who reads the printed newspaper while having breakfast and enjoying a cup of coffee.

The recent series of articles on the Yahara lakes and the city have been incredibly interesting and I want to thank those involved. I have enjoyed them very much.

Edward J. Elskamp, Middleton