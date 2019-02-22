Regarding State Journal reporter Chris Rickert's Feb. 14 article "Audit: Investment board skirted hiring rules," I would like to thank the person or persons who reported to the Legislative Audit Bureau’s Fraud, Waste and Mismanagement Hotline.

I also would like to thank the Audit Bureau for choosing to investigate, and the State Journal for its front-page coverage. Lastly, I hope I will soon be able to thank the State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s trustees for their promised review of the audit recommendations on recruitment.

The investment board is incredibly important to thousands of current and retired employees. It is an industry standard and the pride of Wisconsin. Let’s keep it that way.

Chuck Stonecipher, Monona

