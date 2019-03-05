I very much appreciated the guest column in Wednesday’s paper, "Respect the free-speech rights of the Wisconsin Realtors Association," by R.J. Johnson and Deb Jordahl, the “political consultants for conservative causes and candidates in Wisconsin.” The column castigated those who pretend to occupy the high ground of “free speech” by attacking the Wisconsin Realtors Association for being “anti-religious zealots.”

They appropriately identified such rhetoric as "a bogus and cynical claim that is being used to suppress the rights of others to speak freely." To criticize and to form opinions based on another’s expressed values is not anti-free-speech or anti-American or even anti-religious. One can respect religion while criticizing those who use their interpretation of it for ignoble purposes.

State Supreme Court candidate Brian Hagedorn has stated his values clearly, and the fact he claims a religious basis for those values is no more to be respected by voters than if he believed in slavery "because the Bible says so." In other words, why has he chosen to follow the anti-gay passage in Romans 1:26-27 but not the pro-slavery passage in Colossians 3:22: "slaves, obey in everything those who are your earthly masters.”

Is it because we fought a war to finally decide that certain messages in the Bible, including those condoning slavery, should not be part of today’s world?

Nick Schweitzer, Madison