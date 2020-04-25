Thanks for climate change editorial -- Marnie Schulenburg

Thank you to the Wisconsin State Journal for its timely and spot-on editorial in Wednesday's paper, "Climate fix will require cooperation," about pricing carbon as a critical part of addressing climate change.
If we don’t work together -- across ideological, national and political boundaries -- we will not adopt livable strategies for the planet or for our lives on it. The thawing of the glaciers and permafrost is accelerating, and scientists predict ancient and unknown viruses will be released. Nature itself provides solutions, as do humans.
The Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act (H.R. 763) is an important legislative option. We don’t have to shut down economies to enjoy clean air and water and an Earth returning to equilibrium, with humans as just one of its more than 8 million species. Gaylord Nelson knew that -- so did Richard Nixon.
U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Madison, and U.S. Reps. Mike Gallagher, R-Green Bay, and Ron Kind, D-La Crosse, are demonstrating what reaching across the aisle might accomplish in collaborative action.
Celebrating gestures like this can truly lead to that action. But, boy, it is close to midnight.
Marnie Schulenburg, Madison
