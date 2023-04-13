Thank you for publishing Phil Hands' cartoon about blind justices in Tuesday's Wisconsin State Journal.

I found the entire campaign disgusting. Foreshadowing a judges’ decision has always been associated with third-world countries and kangaroo courts. Imagine knowing your case was doomed before you were able to present your side. The result would not be in keeping with our 250 years of democratic philosophy.

My hope is that Judge Janet Protasiewicz’s campaign ads and rhetoric don’t put the court into a violation of the U.S. Supreme Court's decision in the Caperton v. Massey case about when judges must recuse themselves. The cost to Wisconsin taxpayers of defending her decisions might make the boondoggle of Michael Gableman's "investigation" into the 2020 election look like pocket change.

Scott P. Lauder, Webster

