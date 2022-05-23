Thanks for backing Beaver Dam Lake -- Karen Huber

The Beaver Dam Lake Improvement Association wants to thank everyone who contributed to its 26th annual fundraising campaign. The fundraising banquet was a great success due to our sponsors, donors, attendees and volunteers. About 200 individuals and businesses donated during the solicitation campaign, and around 260 people attended this year’s banquet.

The banquet attendees enjoyed a great meal served by Bayside Supper Club and participated in raffles, auctions and games, which made the banquet fun and a financial success.

Banquet proceeds will allow Beaver Dam Lake Improvement Association to implement lake management actions to improve and protect Beaver Dam Lake in support of our lake management plan. We will continue to sponsor and support community activities and lake related programs. All funds are used in our community -- they do not go to any state or national organizations.

Our annual fundraising campaign would not be possible without the over 35 volunteers who worked countless hours to solicit donations, coordinate and manage the banquet. We are fortunate to have a committed volunteer group dedicated to the improvement of Beaver Dam Lake.

Again, thank you for your involvement and commitment to our community so we can all enjoy Beaver Dam Lake.

Karen Huber, Beaver Dame Lake Improvement Association Fundraising Committee