My wife and I went for dinner at Louisianne's in Middleton to celebrate our 54th wedding anniversary. We were seated next to a table with three generations (grandparents, parents and two young grandkids).

When our server arrived, we asked him to please take an anniversary picture. He was happy to accommodate our request. Our neighboring table overheard our discussion.

As the dinner progressed, we noticed that the youngest child kept looking at us. Maybe the child had never seen gray-haired people before. Because of the child's interest, I would wave and make silly gestures to keep him occupied. The neighbors finished their dinner before us and wished us a happy anniversary as they walked out.

As we finished our terrific dinner, the restaurant owner came over to our table. She said, "Do you know what just happened? Those people just paid your entire bill."

We were totally surprised because we hadn't interacted out of the normal for us as typical grandparents.

We have never been involved in a "pay it forward" situation before.

As we traveled home, I was reminded that people can still be civil, nice and friendly rather than the hostility that seems so prevalent these days.

Thank you whoever you are. I will be looking for my opportunity to "pay it forward."

Bill and Susan Lee, Fitchburg