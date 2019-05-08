It's Municipal Clerk Appreciation Week, and the League of Women Voters of Dane County expresses gratitude to all the clerks in Dane County. Among their many other duties, clerks are responsible for the smooth operation of elections. With the many changes to voting laws and concerns about election security in the news, clerks have faced significant challenges in recent years.
Some clerks have devised innovative and effective ways to make it easier for citizens to register and cast a ballot that counts, such as expanding registration sites and in-person absentee voting (early voting), posting election information online, piloting electronic poll books and contacting provisional voters. We urge all clerks to share their successes so we can all learn from each other.
We encourage all citizens to thank their clerk and their support staff for what they do. Let your elected representatives know that you expect your clerk’s office to be well-supported and to reduce barriers to voting in your community. In a democracy, your vote is your voice, and your municipal clerk makes all the difference in how easily your voice can be heard.
Paul Lindquist, voter service chair, League of Women Voters of Dane County