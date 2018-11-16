I want to thank the voters of Wisconsin for turning out to support our democracy.
Without active voters, hope for fairness and equality and opportunities for all will be lost. And thank you to the voters who supported Tony Evers for governor, Mandela Barnes for lieutenant governor, Josh Kaul for attorney general, Sarah Godlewski for state treasurer, and Doug LaFolette for secretary of state.
Whether you voted for these folks or not, I believe you will be pleased with how openly and honestly they will work for the people of Wisconsin. I think we are reentering an era of clean air, clean water and clean politics here in Wisconsin.
Thank you so much.
Mimi Wuest, Reedsburg