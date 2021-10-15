Thank you to the Boys and Girls Club -- Carol Pedretti

Kudos to Michael Johnson and Jake Brown from the Boys and Girls Clubs of Dane County.
I’ve always heard wonderful things about this organization, but I didn’t realize what a huge impact their services really had on people -- now I know firsthand.
There was a sudden tragic death in our family recently. My son lost his young child due to an accident, and Johnson and Brown stepped up and created a GoFundMe page for the parents of the deceased child to help with funeral expenses. Johnson and Brown were both helpful, knowledgeable, respectful and sympathetic to the distraught and grieving parents. They went out of their way to offer their services and answer their many questions. Thanks to many generous donors, the parents were able to have a beautiful funeral service for their child who was tragically taken from our family too soon.
Thank you, Boys and Girls Clubs of Dane County.
Carol Pedretti, Mount Horeb