Thank you to all of the helpers -- Jamie McCarville

I want to thank all the helpers in our communities.
Thank you to the first responders and health care researchers and providers who spark innovations and preserve public health during this pandemic. Thank you to the elected officials working on fair ways to relieve the economic pain in our communities and providing for human dignity with evidence-based policies.
Expanding broadband connections is critical to fixing the economy and providing for the common good. Thank you to the patient care staff at St. Mary’s Outpatient Surgery Center who were kind and helpful to us. Thank you to the educators and tutors who help close opportunity gaps.
Thank you to all the volunteers and change makers. Your positive actions are helping others for the greater good.
Work the peace.
Jamie McCarville, Madison
