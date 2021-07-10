Thank you for honoring civility -- Maureen Giese

I enjoyed reading all the articles on democracy, which appeared in the July 4 State Journal. I enjoyed the article about our constitutional republic, the quiz with quotes for and against democracy, and the page "Stars, Stripes & Statistics," which presented data about the Fourth of July.

Sunday's State Journal editorial, "Civility and respect are patriotic," should be sent around the world. In dealing with my small town local history museum, there are so many stories (documented) of early settlers who did just that -- discussed, argued and sometimes even threatened one another, but still held true to their civility. Farmers and merchants alike. May our citizens responsible for social unrest today remember "from whence they came." A lesson on their family history might be in order for their psyche.

A comment from Madeleine K. Albright about Founding Father Thomas Jefferson is one that I hold true: "The mind that conceived Monticello’s original design also helped to conceive an approach to government that had never truly been tried before. It was based on a conception of the individual, not as a mere subject to the throne, but as a citizen with responsibilities and rights."