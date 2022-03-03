Thank Putin for uniting the West -- Donald Krueger

Dear Vladimir Putin,

Thank you.

Thank you for making NATO relevant again.

Thank you for the many examples that might does not make right.

Thank you for showing us the qualitative differences between government by democracy vs. dictatorships.

Thank you for the excellent examples of patriotism by the Ukrainian people.

Thank you for the unified responses of the West.

Thank for the exposure of how much the West had been dependent on Russian oil.

Thank you again for the history lessons that show the futility of military power in the absence of the hearts and minds of the people.

Thank you for the heroism of the Ukrainian people.

Your place in history is secure. You will be remembered along with Hitler, Stalin, Idi Amin and Nero.

Donald Krueger, Portage