Thank Obama for a strong economy -- Murray Schukar

After reading former Gov. Scott Walker's column in last Sunday's newspaper, “We’re better off thanks to Trump,” two words come to mind: "Thanks, Obama."

President Barack Obama took over an economy that was in free fall. I narrowly held on to my job while friends and coworkers were being laid off. The last year of the George W. Bush administration, from February 2008-2009, the stock markets plummeted, a decline not seen since the Great Depression. It’s hard to ignore that dismal year and the people who suffered under the Republican in the White House, but Walker does just that.

The last year under Obama, from February 2016-2017, saw a significant rise in the stock market, a year that is included in the current poll that Walker gives credit to the current administration.

If you are better off today than four years ago, congratulations! Just make sure to give credit to the administration that was able to put the United State's economy on the right track.

Murray Schukar, Fitchburg

