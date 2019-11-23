I thank God every day that Donald Trump was elected president of the United States.
He is the first president in a long time to put America first, not acceding to the whims of the military industrial complex or the evil designs of the deep state. He presides over one of the best economies in our history and has not been afraid to face down communist China, the worst abuser of human rights in the world.
President Trump has defended our religious freedoms and the lives of our unborn children. He has done more to enhance our border security than any other president, chastising sanctuary cities that harbor many criminals who have entered our country illegally.
The Democrats are digging a grave for themselves with their phony impeachment effort against the president. I predict President Trump will win re-election in a landslide in 2020 and will carry at least 40 states in the process.
Praise be to God for the miracle of his election in 2016. The lord in his mercy saved us from the certain disaster of a Hillary Clinton presidency.
Timothy Rookey, Middleton