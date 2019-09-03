After he refused to be inducted into the armed forces, claiming a religious conscientious objection, Mohammed Ali said, “I ain’t got no quarrel with them Vietcong.” He was convicted, stripped of his title and missed the prime of his boxing career.
Now we have the "patriot farmers" drafted into the "easily winnable trade war." We ask them to climb out of the trenches into the fusillade, and they are losing their farms.
What are they being sacrificed for? Very valid trade problems. China steals intellectual property, puts up barriers to directly manufacturing in China, and the government subsidizes its industries. But are these major issues of farmers or of corporations?
When you see him, buy that farmer a cup of coffee and thank him for service.
Dan Crowley, Fitchburg