Texas voting laws aren't reasonable -- Roy Christianson

But it misses two important points about those proposals. First, prohibiting 24-hour and drive-through voting, as was the case prior to the pandemic, is certainly not an improvement. Making voting easier for all eligible voters is an improvement consistent with our country's core democratic values.

Second, why are these laws being proposed following an extremely effective and nonfraudulent election? The clear-eyed conclusion is that, though the proposed changes are modest, the impetus for them is voter suppression aimed at Democratic voters. These changes are also designed to send a message to supporters of former President Donald Trump that the so-called "big lie" that the election was stolen is being reflected in those proposed laws.