Texas voting laws aren't reasonable -- Roy Christianson

The Wall Street Journal's editorial, "Biden, Jim Crow and Texas voting," in the July 17 State Journal had the appearance of reasonableness, claiming President Joe Biden's recent comments about the proposed Texas voting law changes are hyperbolic.
His escalating rhetoric doesn't match the reality of modest election changes as pandemic recedes
But it misses two important points about those proposals. First, prohibiting 24-hour and drive-through voting, as was the case prior to the pandemic, is certainly not an improvement. Making voting easier for all eligible voters is an improvement consistent with our country's core democratic values.
Second, why are these laws being proposed following an extremely effective and nonfraudulent election? The clear-eyed conclusion is that, though the proposed changes are modest, the impetus for them is voter suppression aimed at Democratic voters. These changes are also designed to send a message to supporters of former President Donald Trump that the so-called "big lie" that the election was stolen is being reflected in those proposed laws.
Roy Christianson, Madison