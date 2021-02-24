Texas shows why we need regulations -- Chris Klopp

What has been going on in the Texas energy scene recently is a symptom of a broken system.
This system has been broken by deregulation and greed. We need to re-regulate the utilities. We need to go back to doing integrated resource planning statewide. We need to begin to return to having municipal utilities that serve local interests, instead of for-profit monopoly corporations that serve their own interests first.
It is time to put the public needs back into the Public Service Commission and restore authority to our local communities over what happens in their jurisdiction. We will not thrive as long as we seek to line the pockets of deregulated monopoly utilities with no accountability to the public.
Chris Klopp, Cross Plains