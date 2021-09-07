 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Texas laws show no common sense -- Dean Siewert
0 comments

Texas laws show no common sense -- Dean Siewert

  • 0

Leonard Pitts Jr.'s column last Monday, "Shame on Texas for violating privacy, freedom," missed one other aspect: Texas should feel ashamed of violating basic logic.

They've taken the stance that no one should be forced to, in any way, be required to take action in regards to COVID-19. They ignore personal responsibility. Yet they see no contradiction to claiming full authority over every woman's body in the state.

The Republican wing of the Texas Legislature and governor need to determine what they believe, because at this point they are living outside logic and common sense. But then, they've been showing us not to expect common sense from Texas for a long time.

Dean Siewert, Madison

Follow along as State Journal cartoonist draws a cartoon with Bucky Badger and Wisconsin fans returning to Camp Randall.
0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics