Texas laws show no common sense -- Dean Siewert

Leonard Pitts Jr.'s column last Monday, "Shame on Texas for violating privacy, freedom," missed one other aspect: Texas should feel ashamed of violating basic logic.

They've taken the stance that no one should be forced to, in any way, be required to take action in regards to COVID-19. They ignore personal responsibility. Yet they see no contradiction to claiming full authority over every woman's body in the state.

The Republican wing of the Texas Legislature and governor need to determine what they believe, because at this point they are living outside logic and common sense. But then, they've been showing us not to expect common sense from Texas for a long time.

Dean Siewert, Madison