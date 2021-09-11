 Skip to main content
Texas law violates key legal principle -- Daniel Golden
Texas has managed to create a law that treats women like "wanted dead or alive" criminals just for exercising their constitutional right to determine when and if they carry a fetus to term.

An award of $10,000 will be awarded to any civilian who sues in state court successfully and proves that the defendant procured or participated in an abortion of a fetus over six weeks.

As a lawyer for over 40 years, I am appalled at the carnage this law does to the constitutional protections designed to prevent abuses of the judicial system. One of the most sacred cornerstones of our legal system is the concept of a litigant having standing. "Standing" is showing of an actual injury, not simply the violation of a statute on the part of the defendant, or the defendant having done an act that offends the moral sensibilities of the plaintiff.

The law does not allow the recovery of attorneys fees for a woman wrongfully accused of exercising her privacy rights as defined in Roe v. Wade, which the U.S. Supreme Court still has not overturned. Tragically, the Texas Supreme Court is, like the U.S. Supreme Court, firmly controlled by radically anti-choice appointees.

Daniel Golden, Madison

