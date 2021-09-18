Texas law infringes on women's rights -- Allegra Zick

Texas lawmakers should know it takes two to tango.
Laws against abortion are discriminatory against women, but they ignore the role males play. So here is a way to correct this: Rape or incest should result in a vasectomy and prison time. Death in childbirth should be considered homicide and deserves a life sentence.
Often poverty is a reason for abortions, so the government must see that the child is not raised in poverty by providing $2,000 a month, and free post-high school education. Medical and dental care also must be provided by the government.
If the government prefers, it can fine the man what the cost will be. Under no circumstance should the man not contribute.
All these should be legislated before any other takes effect. Lawmakers should remember their oath and realize what is constitutional. Anything that takes away women's rights is unconstitutional.
Allegra Zick, Sauk City