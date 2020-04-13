Testing is the only way to end virus -- Bob Hunt

Testing, testing, testing is the way to get out of the coronavirus problem.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

I just got back from UW Hospital. On entering, patients are put in the COVID-19 section until their test comes back. Because of a lag time in testing and too few tests available, this country will not recover from the virus plague until we have more and better testing.

An optimum test would be like the breathalyzer test used for alcohol. A widely available instant test is the best way to start safely getting back to normal. Then a policy of "test, treat and trace" should follow. Test for the virus. Treat those with the virus, and trace people who have been tested and treated.

We will need a massive government effort to get there -- like when the National Guard was brought out to help with the election. Gov. Tony Evers, Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, should agree on this.

People want to be safe from the virus when they go back to work, school, sports and cultural events. The first step is more and better testing.

Bob Hunt, Lodi