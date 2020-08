Testing is the key to football season -- Bob Hunt

It's so sad the Badgers won't play football this fall. The end of the State Journal's Aug. 12 story, "No games leave Alvarez with ‘hollow feeling,’" tells the bottom line about this decision. Testing for COVID-19 is and always has been the problem. Athletic Director Barry Alvarez is counting on UW-Madison to develop a fast test and they are doing it, but they are not quite there, yet. Neither is Badgers football, sadly.

I pointed this out in an April 14 letter to the editor "Testing is the only way to end virus." Four months have past since then, and this country has failed to provide fast accurate tests. This tragic failure that has cost so many thousand of lives makes football seem trivial. Yet the Badgers football situation shines an even brighter light on this nation's failure to confront this virus. Apparently there will not be an adequate response to the virus until after Election Day on Nov. 3.

Thank goodness for the researchers at UW-Madison. Maybe all of us Badgers will have a fighting chance.