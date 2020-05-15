Testing is more important than ever -- Alison Schulenburg

In light of the increasing number of businesses reopening in Wisconsin, I wanted to emphasize the importance of COVID-19 testing.
As someone who works at a pharmacy in Madison, I have had various interactions that could have put me and other members of our community at risk. One of the first days working after the stay-at-home order was put in place, a woman asked me if I had a mask to give her because she had recently been tested for the virus but didn’t have her results back yet. The potential exposure to customers, my coworkers and myself made me frustrated at the lack of testing capacity. Increasing the amount of testing options would help us to flatten the curve.
Wisconsin has over 10,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and more than 400 deaths. While Wisconsin is making headway to ramp up testing, every state in the country should have a clear plan of action. Leaders should set clear standards for expanded testing options through newly authorized labs, drive-through testing centers, and home testing options.
Alison Schulenburg, Madison
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.