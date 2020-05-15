Testing is more important than ever -- Alison Schulenburg

As someone who works at a pharmacy in Madison, I have had various interactions that could have put me and other members of our community at risk. One of the first days working after the stay-at-home order was put in place, a woman asked me if I had a mask to give her because she had recently been tested for the virus but didn’t have her results back yet. The potential exposure to customers, my coworkers and myself made me frustrated at the lack of testing capacity. Increasing the amount of testing options would help us to flatten the curve.