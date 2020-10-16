 Skip to main content
Test site workers are true heroes -- Chuck Kamp
My wife and I have been to the Alliant Energy Center in Madison for COVID-19 tests six times since it opened and have found every single staff person there efficient and highly professional.

During this time when so many of our nation's leaders are not leading, frontline workers like these have stepped to the plate and are providing an incredibly valuable service to our community.

We talk to relatives across the country, and our community is hands down the best at COVID-19 testing in the country. Thank you, frontline workers. You are today's heroes without question

Chuck Kamp, Madison

