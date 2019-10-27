My wife and I just completed a 6,600-mile car trip in our all-electric Tesla to the Badlands and the Black Hills in South Dakota, to Montana, then to Olympic National Park in Washington, then to Oregon and Yosemite National Park in California before driving back to Madison.
Our purpose, besides seeing our beautiful country, was to demonstrate that the technology is now here to make travel by electric car easy without using a drop of gas. Planning was required such as staying overnight in cities with Tesla superchargers. That was easy because superchargers are situated about every 50 miles on the interstate, in major cities, by entrances to national parks and often near shopping centers, hotels and restaurants.
Typically we would drive about 500 miles with an hour of supercharging on route. Our total daily charging was two hours: one on the road, and one at night.
The challenge is for all of us to accept that every effort is necessary to save our plant for our grandchildren. That includes switching to electric cars and producing electricity to charge them through renewable resources.
John and Margo Hansen, Middleton