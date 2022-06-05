Terrorism comes from both sides -- Reid Goldberg

In response to Lynn Schmidt’s column in Monday's State Journal, "Even domestic terrorism is swept into elections," domestic terrorism is a swinging pendulum unrestricted to one political ideology.

Let’s stop pretending that this reprehensible behavior is exclusive to right-wingers. They’re cut from the same cloth as their left-wing counterparts.

The summer of 2020, known by some as the “summer of love” or a time of “reckoning,” was a period of protests (many of which were peaceful) and large-scale riots.

Not only were these events largely misrepresented by media pundits and politicians as being mostly peaceful, but in some cases they were actively encouraged.

Each of these events falls under the FBI counterterrorism definition of “domestic terrorism” that Schmidt cited, though she conveniently didn’t mention them. A serious conversation about the threat of terrorism from our fellow Americans must value consistency and honesty.

Reid Goldberg, Madison