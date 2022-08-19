Term limits make democracy better -- Lexi Eggert

I have voted in many elections over the years. Being an independent voter, I have been both disappointed and angered many times by the actions (or lack of actions) of Republican and Democratic candidates.

It seems that elected officials are more interested in protecting their jobs than doing their jobs.

It would be a refreshing change if elected officials spent their time working on current issues rather than fundraising and pandering to special interest groups to gain support and votes. I find this to be inexcusable.

The Founding Fathers envisioned citizen legislators who would serve their terms and return home, not career politicians. The cure for this dilemma, I believe, is term limits. The implementation of term limits would force elected officials to focus on current issues, rather than continually campaigning, because they will know their political career will be short.

Therefore, I will cast my ballots only for candidates who propose term limits, regardless of political party.

Lexi Eggert, Cambridge