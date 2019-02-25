A member of the U.S. Senate can serve an unlimited number of six-year terms, and a member of the House of Representatives can serve an unlimited number of two-year terms. Because people can serve unlimited terms, they could end up serving in the same position for decades.
This presents a problem. Many politicians today seem to be in politics for the money, instead of for the good of the country. These politicians stick around for years, and often get little done. This is not how it should be. Our government should be focused on creating the best country it can for future generations.
Term limits would give politicians motivation to work more efficiently. New faces and new ideas are necessary to make positive changes in our country, and that cannot be accomplished with the same politicians staying in office year after year.
You can help make the change our country needs. Visit termlimits.com and sign their online petition to get your voice out there. You can also vote with fresh faces in mind. Term limits are necessary if we want to create the best world for generations to come.
Derek Reisdorf, Middleton