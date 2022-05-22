Term limits could fix broken politics -- Rick Schmelzer

Since our state and federal elected officials do not seem to truly represent the wishes and needs of the residents of Wisconsin, I propose we limit their terms.

State and federal representatives should be limited to one four-year term, with half of the representatives running for election every two years. Our senators, both federal and state, should be limited to one six- or eight-year term.

Also, funding of candidate elections should be limited to one $25 donation per individual. We have enough capable fellow citizens to understand and manage legislative decisions.

Our current political dilemma and system has been corrupted by excessive control by large donors and political pacts. Also, we have representatives with excessively long stays in office. Their benefits after leaving office are unwarranted.

We should be represented by fellow citizens who actually live and work among us.

Rick Schmelzer, Madison