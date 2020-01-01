Term 'job creator' can be misleading -- Douglas Pahl Jr.

With billionaire businessman Michael Bloomberg running for president, a familiar term has come back into political discourse: job creator.
Many politicians and businesspeople have branded themselves “job creators,” a clever justification for their enormous wealth and privilege. "Job creator" implies benevolence -- the leveraging of one’s intellectual and financial resources to provide the working-class with gainful employment that secures them a comfortable life. A solidly altruistic notion is embedded in this idea.
Single-payer health care, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Social Security and other social programs are also altruistic concepts that are often mislabeled as “socialist” ideas. The real magic of the term "job creator" is that it uses a cloak of altruism to obfuscate the core tenet of capitalism. Where one benefits the working-class, the other manipulates it.
The more appropriate term is “labor exploiter,” which offers a more realistic description of the mechanism for leveraging society’s need for work to extract maximum profit from the labor force. I don’t know enough about Bloomberg or how his wealth was accrued to presume this about him. But I know when a politician uses the term "job creator," it is a carefully crafted ideal about human behavior that is rarely reflected later by that person's actions when making laws.
Douglas Pahl Jr., Monona